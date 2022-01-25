SRT adjusts southern train routes to fix Rama VI Bridge

“The route between Bang Son and Bang Bamru stations will be closed during the construction,” he said. “We expected the train to resume running as usual on Wednesday (January 26) from noon onward.”
Train routes to be adjusted are as follow:
January 24
Passengers of these trains have been transported from Bang Bamru station to Bang Sue Grand Station by cars (free of charge).
The following train routes have been changed to bypass Rama VI Bridge:
The following trains have been canceled:
January 25
Passengers at Bangkok and Samsen stations will be transported free of charge to Bang Bamru station, while passengers from Bang Sue Grand Station can board the red line train to Bang Bamru station free of charge.
The following trains have been canceled:
Passengers of canceled trains will get a full refund for their tickets.
Published : January 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
