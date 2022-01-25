Mon, February 07, 2022

SRT adjusts southern train routes to fix Rama VI Bridge

State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has adjusted some southern train routes from January 24-25 to let the ITD ARC Joint Venture strengthen the structure of Rama VI Bridge, said SRT Public Relations Centre director Ekarat Sriarayanphong on Monday.

“The route between Bang Son and Bang Bamru stations will be closed during the construction,” he said. “We expected the train to resume running as usual on Wednesday (January 26) from noon onward.”

Train routes to be adjusted are as follow:

January 24
Passengers of these trains have been transported from Bang Bamru station to Bang Sue Grand Station by cars (free of charge).

  • Express train no.84 (Trang-Bangkok)
  • Express train no.32 (Hat Yai-Bangkok)
  • Speed train no.172 (Sungai Kolok-Bangkok)

 
The following train routes have been changed to bypass Rama VI Bridge:

  • Speed train no.171 (Bangkok- Sungai Kolok), changed to Bang Bamru-Sungai Kolok
  • Express train no.31 (Bangkok-Hatyai), changed to Bang Bamru-Hatyai
  • Express train no.83 (Bangkok-Trang), changed to Bang Bamru-Trang
  • Express train no.39 (Bangkok-Surat Thani), changed to Bang Bamru-Surat Thani

The following trains have been canceled:

  • Express train no.85 (Bangkok-Nakhon Si Thammarat)
  • Urban train no.355 (Bangkok-Nong Pla Duk)
  • Courier train no.985 (Bangkok-Sungai Kolok)

January 25
Passengers at Bangkok and Samsen stations will be transported free of charge to Bang Bamru station, while passengers from Bang Sue Grand Station can board the red line train to Bang Bamru station free of charge.

The following trains have been canceled:

  • Urban train no.355 (Bangkok-Nong Pla Duk)
  • Urban train no.356 (Nong Pla Duk- Bangkok)
  • Express train no.86 (Nakhon Si Thammarat-Bangkok)
  • Courier train no.986 (Sungai Kolok-Bangkok)

Passengers of canceled trains will get a full refund for their tickets.

Published : January 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

