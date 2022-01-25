SRT adjusts southern train routes to fix Rama VI Bridge

“The route between Bang Son and Bang Bamru stations will be closed during the construction,” he said. “We expected the train to resume running as usual on Wednesday (January 26) from noon onward.”

Train routes to be adjusted are as follow:

January 24

Passengers of these trains have been transported from Bang Bamru station to Bang Sue Grand Station by cars (free of charge).

Express train no.84 (Trang-Bangkok)

Express train no.32 (Hat Yai-Bangkok)

Speed train no.172 (Sungai Kolok-Bangkok)



The following train routes have been changed to bypass Rama VI Bridge:

Speed train no.171 (Bangkok- Sungai Kolok), changed to Bang Bamru-Sungai Kolok

Express train no.31 (Bangkok-Hatyai), changed to Bang Bamru-Hatyai

Express train no.83 (Bangkok-Trang), changed to Bang Bamru-Trang

Express train no.39 (Bangkok-Surat Thani), changed to Bang Bamru-Surat Thani

The following trains have been canceled: