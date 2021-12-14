3 injured from explosion on railway track in Pattani

SRT spokesman Ekarat Sriarayanphong said at around half past noon on Monday, a bomb placed in the tracks exploded and damaged local train No 452 as it was preparing to pull into the Ban Nikhom station in Pattani’s Khok Pho district.

Train No 452 runs from Narathiwat’s Sungai Kolok district to Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The train driver sustained minor injuries in his left arm and neck, while a train mechanic complained of ringing in his ears. A passenger also sustained injuries to her shoulder. All three have been sent to Khok Pho Hospital for treatment.

“The locomotive and damaged carriages have been removed. The blast damaged the engine and some windows. Normality was restored as of 4.15pm on Monday,” Ekarat said.

However, at least 300 passengers were affected by the delay in train service.