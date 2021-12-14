3 injured from explosion on railway track in Pattani

SRT spokesman Ekarat Sriarayanphong said at around half past noon on Monday, a bomb placed in the tracks exploded and damaged local train No 452 as it was preparing to pull into the Ban Nikhom station in Pattani’s Khok Pho district.
Train No 452 runs from Narathiwat’s Sungai Kolok district to Nakhon Si Thammarat.
The train driver sustained minor injuries in his left arm and neck, while a train mechanic complained of ringing in his ears. A passenger also sustained injuries to her shoulder. All three have been sent to Khok Pho Hospital for treatment.
“The locomotive and damaged carriages have been removed. The blast damaged the engine and some windows. Normality was restored as of 4.15pm on Monday,” Ekarat said.
However, at least 300 passengers were affected by the delay in train service.
Prayut has instructed related agencies to take care of the injured victims and dispatch security officials to patrol the railway and roads in the area to ensure safety.
“All officials have been instructed to exercise caution in tracking down those who may have been behind this attack,” Prayut said on Monday evening.
Meanwhile, Defence Ministry spokesman Lt-General Kongcheep Tantrawanit condemned the attackers and said they may have been insurgents targeting civilians. He also called on all human-rights organisations in Thailand to issue statements censuring the attackers and condemning all acts of violence against civilians.
Published : December 14, 2021
By : THE NATION
