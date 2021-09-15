SRT clamps down on hawkers, illegal motorcycle taxis at Bang Sue Grand Station

The measures came in response to a social media post on the Facebook page @ReclaimFootpath on Monday, with photos of hawkers setting up their stalls on the footpaths in front of the station and blocking pedestrian paths.

The post was widely shared and many netizens urged the SRT to take action against the hawkers.

“We have also set up two screening points – at the front and back entrances – to make sure all visitors to the station comply with disease control measures in this Covid-19 situation,” Ekarat said.

“Security officers will additionally check for any illegal motorcycle taxis who have not registered with the Department of Land Transport as we have received complaints that some of these taxis do not have yellow licence plates [issued for hired vehicles] and are charging more than the rates specified by law,” he said.

Ekarat added that the station has an underground parking area for 1,700 vehicles and parking is free of charge.

“So if you witness anyone demanding a parking fee, please contact security officials immediately,” he advised.