Wednesday, September 15, 2021

in-focus

SRT clamps down on hawkers, illegal motorcycle taxis at Bang Sue Grand Station

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has deployed security officers at all entrances of Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district to prohibit hawkers from setting up their shops on footpaths, SRT Public Relations Centre director Ekarat Sriarayanphong said on Tuesday.

The measures came in response to a social media post on the Facebook page @ReclaimFootpath on Monday, with photos of hawkers setting up their stalls on the footpaths in front of the station and blocking pedestrian paths.

The post was widely shared and many netizens urged the SRT to take action against the hawkers.

“We have also set up two screening points – at the front and back entrances – to make sure all visitors to the station comply with disease control measures in this Covid-19 situation,” Ekarat said.

“Security officers will additionally check for any illegal motorcycle taxis who have not registered with the Department of Land Transport as we have received complaints that some of these taxis do not have yellow licence plates [issued for hired vehicles] and are charging more than the rates specified by law,” he said.

Ekarat added that the station has an underground parking area for 1,700 vehicles and parking is free of charge.

“So if you witness anyone demanding a parking fee, please contact security officials immediately,” he advised.

SRT clamps down on hawkers, illegal motorcycle taxis at Bang Sue Grand Station

Related Stories

Thousands flock to Bang Sue Grand Station on last day of walk-in vaccination

Bang Sue Grand Station opens 400-bed isolation centre as Bangkok cases surge

Crush at Bang Sue vaccination centre sparks virus fears

Published : September 15, 2021

Related News

Only 91 of over 30,000 Phuket Sandbox arrivals tested positive: CCSA

Published : September 15, 2021

Vaccination mandatory in Covid-Free Settings from Oct 1

Published : September 15, 2021

Moderna delivery brought forward to mid-October

Published : September 15, 2021

Bangkok to accept foreign tourists without quarantine from Oct 15

Published : September 15, 2021

Latest News

Only 91 of over 30,000 Phuket Sandbox arrivals tested positive: CCSA

Published : September 15, 2021

Vaccination mandatory in Covid-Free Settings from Oct 1

Published : September 15, 2021

Moderna delivery brought forward to mid-October

Published : September 15, 2021

Netizens Have A Lot To Say About

Published : September 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.