‘Ancient Siam’ festival in Beijing gives Chinese people a taste of Thailand

At the festival, there were around 20 food stalls set up by Thai restaurants operating in Beijing with around 50 Thai dishes to choose from, while more than 100 Thai products were on sale.

This was the first year of live streaming for Thai products on the official account of Kuaishou, which has some 200 million followers.

The embassy also invited two famous Thai artists in China, Phromwily “Mimi Li” Lisiriroj and Pornnappan “Nene” Pornpenpipat, to lend their support in publicising this event. It helps the hashtag #การพบกันครั้งแรกของศิลปินไทยในงานเทศกาลไทย (The first meeting of Thai artists at Thai festival) to reach the Top 10 in Weibo with 14 million views while the hashtag #เทศกาลไทย (Thai festival) got more than 500,000 views.

Thailand’s Ambassador to China Atthayut Srisamut said the objective of the festival was to serve as a reminder of Thainess, Thai food, tourism, and culture to be memorable for Chinese people, who have not been able to travel to Thailand this year.