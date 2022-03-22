Medical teams spread smiles in remote villages in North

Though mobile medical teams Chiang Mai University and Ban Suan Dok Hospital have been visiting remote villages in the North for the past 16 years, they have never had Ban Kro Parae on their itinerary, because getting there is very dangerous.

However, this time the teams were driven up the steep mountainous roads in powerful four-wheel-drive SUVs by off-road volunteers.

Thanks to the volunteers, the medical teams could visit other remote villages, namely Ban Jor Sider Nua, Ban Jor sider Tai, Ban Jor Prakhi and Ban Por Mua villages, as well. All these villages are located inside the Salween National Park.