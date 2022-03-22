Education minister pushes for archaeological tourism in Mae Hong Son

He noted that Mae Hong Son people have inherited both Lanna and Shan cultures so they are quite unique.

The minister added that Mae Hong Son also has importance as an archaeological and historical site.

“I’ve advised the Mae Hong Son governor to create a special course soon for local children to study outside their school hours about these features,” Anek said.

Assoc Prof Dir Pattamawadee Pochanakul, director of the Thailand Science Research and Innovation, said agencies concerned with research should join hands to develop an education model for Mae Hong Song.

She said the model should respond to the need and chances for the province to be developed with sustainability. She said Mae Hong Son should be developed as a unique and important site for providing learning to the world.

Provincial Governor Chettha Mosikarat said it would be a challenge for his administration to develop the province based on findings by various studies about Mae Hong Son’s history and culture.

Before the seminar, the minister and his delegation as well as other panelists visited several archaeological sites, including the Phi Man Long Long Rak Cave where ancient log coffins were found.