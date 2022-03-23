Thailand records 25,164 Covid-19 cases and 80 deaths on Wednesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,423,956 – 3,162,331 of whom have recovered, 237,128 are still in hospitals and 24,497 have died.

Separately, another 59,350 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 16,865 their second shot and 93,327 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 127,658,569.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 474.69 million on Wednesday, 410.17 million of whom have recovered, 58.4 million are active cases (60,708 in severe condition) and 6.12 million have died (up by 4,965).

Thailand ranks 32nd in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.48 million, followed by India with 43.01 million, Brazil with 29.68 million, France with 24.34 million and the UK with 20.41 million.