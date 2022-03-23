Sat, March 26, 2022

in-focus

Thailand records 25,164 Covid-19 cases and 80 deaths on Wednesday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Wednesday (March 23) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 25,164 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 48 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 80, while 24,770 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 1,200,521.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,423,956 – 3,162,331 of whom have recovered, 237,128 are still in hospitals and 24,497 have died.

Separately, another 59,350 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 16,865 their second shot and 93,327 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 127,658,569.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 474.69 million on Wednesday, 410.17 million of whom have recovered, 58.4 million are active cases (60,708 in severe condition) and 6.12 million have died (up by 4,965).

Thailand ranks 32nd in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.48 million, followed by India with 43.01 million, Brazil with 29.68 million, France with 24.34 million and the UK with 20.41 million.

Related News

Published : March 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Allowing campaigning inside Army barracks a ‘good sign’: politicians

Published : Mar 26, 2022

50th Thai Book Fair kicks off at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Hotels threaten to pull out of tourism scheme as payments slow down

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Doctor laments Thailand’s slow adoption of more effective Molnupiravir

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Latest News

Precocious Chanette Eyes on Back-to-Back Thailand Mixed Crowns

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Allowing campaigning inside Army barracks a ‘good sign’: politicians

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Crypto can only be used for guarantees as regulator eyes controls on digital tokens

Published : Mar 26, 2022

50th Thai Book Fair kicks off at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.