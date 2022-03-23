Siriraj Hospital conducts successful intestine transplant

Dr Prasit Watanapa, Siriraj Hospital’s dean of the Faculty of Medicine, said on Tuesday the female patient who received the transplant of the intestines and other abdominal organs did not experience severe side effects for a year since the surgery, and the hospital therefore considered the transplant successful.

“Intestine transplant surgery is a delicate procedure that has a high risk of complications post-operation and is therefore not a preferred treatment,” he pointed out.

“Even the United States, a country which performs the most transplants in the world, sees only 200 intestine transplants per year.”