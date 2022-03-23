Luk Thung singer Mike whips up ‘Pla Ra’ delights for World Expo visitors

“I am glad, proud and honoured to be invited to join a chef in the special event to showcase Thai cooking,” he said. “I am making ‘Zab Fried Rice’ for foreigners from all over the world so they can taste Thai Pla Ra [fermented fish].”
Mike admitted he was more nervous about cooking than performing a concert. However, he said, he gave it his best to make the dish “come out well”.
He went on introduce Pla Ra to foreigners visiting the Thai Pavilion.
Some 192 countries including Thailand are participating in this World Expo, which is held every five years under the Bureau International des Expositions.
Published : March 23, 2022
By : THE NATION
