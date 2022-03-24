Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre renovation in last stage, set to reopen early-Sept

He said Frasers Property’s “proactive management and thoughtful planning” will enable the company to overcome challenges before the reopening.

Thanapol went on to say that the new convention centre will become a top venue in Asia to host world-class events, with designs that reflect Thailand’s uniqueness.

He explained that the centre also has various functions and technologies to meet the needs of event organisers as well as visitors.

“The new Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre boasts an area of 300,000 square metres, 78,500 sqm of which are for organising events. The event areas are spacious, thanks to a steel structure that can withstand heavy loads,” he said.

“Meanwhile, the centre will sport facilities, utilities and technologies, which focus on providing security and are energy-saving.”