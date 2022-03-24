Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre renovation in last stage, set to reopen early-Sept

Frasers Property (Thailand) country chief executive officer Thanapol Sirithanachai said on Wednesday that the renovation had entered the last phase featuring decoration, in line with the concept “inherit, maintain and develop further” to exhibit Thai art and culture to overseas visitors.
He said Frasers Property’s “proactive management and thoughtful planning” will enable the company to overcome challenges before the reopening.
Thanapol went on to say that the new convention centre will become a top venue in Asia to host world-class events, with designs that reflect Thailand’s uniqueness.
He explained that the centre also has various functions and technologies to meet the needs of event organisers as well as visitors.
“The new Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre boasts an area of 300,000 square metres, 78,500 sqm of which are for organising events. The event areas are spacious, thanks to a steel structure that can withstand heavy loads,” he said.
“Meanwhile, the centre will sport facilities, utilities and technologies, which focus on providing security and are energy-saving.”
Thanapol said the centre aimed to pass the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) silver-level certification.
He said the parking lots have been increased to support up to 3,000 cars while there are also MRT connections.
Thanapol believes the Bangkok Active Lifestyle Mall (BALM), a retail area in the convention centre, will become a “new destination” for citizens, and expects up to 13 million people to avail of services in the area.
“The company’s move to close deals with leading brands which will operate in the BALM area is 40 per cent complete,” he added.
Published : March 24, 2022
By : THE NATION
