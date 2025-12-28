Taiwan hit by magnitude-7.0 earthquake overnight; damage limited

Taiwan reported only minor damage after a strong earthquake struck late on Saturday, December 27, shaking buildings in Taipei but leaving critical infrastructure operating normally.
Taiwan’s weather authorities said the magnitude-7.0 quake hit at 11.05pm local time, with the epicentre offshore to the east of Yilan in northeastern Taiwan. The US Geological Survey measured the quake at magnitude 6.6.
According to Bloomberg, it was Taiwan’s strongest earthquake since April 2024, when several buildings collapsed and 20 people were killed, with tremors felt as far away as the capital, Taipei.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) said in a statement that some employees at parts of the Hsinchu Science Park in northern Taiwan had returned to their workplaces after being evacuated under standard emergency procedures.
TSMC manufactures its most advanced chips in southern Taiwan, while less advanced chips are produced in Hsinchu, which is also home to the company’s research and development centre.
Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) said all power plants continued operating normally, although nearly 3,500 households in eastern Taiwan experienced a temporary outage.
Authorities said key infrastructure, including highways and the high-speed rail network, returned to normal operations after the quake.
As of 12.45am on Sunday, December 28, there were no reports of deaths or major damage. Minor incidents were reported intermittently, including suspected gas leaks, water supply disruptions and limited structural damage to some buildings.