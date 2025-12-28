Taiwan hit by magnitude-7.0 earthquake overnight; damage limited

Taiwan reported only minor damage after a strong earthquake struck late on Saturday, December 27, shaking buildings in Taipei but leaving critical infrastructure operating normally.

Taiwan’s weather authorities said the magnitude-7.0 quake hit at 11.05pm local time, with the epicentre offshore to the east of Yilan in northeastern Taiwan. The US Geological Survey measured the quake at magnitude 6.6.

According to Bloomberg, it was Taiwan’s strongest earthquake since April 2024, when several buildings collapsed and 20 people were killed, with tremors felt as far away as the capital, Taipei.