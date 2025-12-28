ECT says 3,092 constituency candidates on day one, with Bangkok topping the list

The Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) reported on Saturday, December 27, that a total of 3,092 candidates registered on the first day of applications for constituency (district-based) seats in the House of Representatives, as registration opened simultaneously in all 77 provinces.
The atmosphere was described as lively, with parties fielding candidates across many areas.
By province, Bangkok recorded the highest number of applicants, at 449—highlighting intense competition in the capital—while Ranong had the fewest, with only four candidates.
Provinces with the highest numbers after Bangkok were:
The ECT noted that several major provinces in the Northeast and the Bangkok metropolitan area continued to post high application numbers, reflecting key battlegrounds that parties are eager to win in the next parliament.
Provinces with mid-range totals—roughly 20–60 applicants—included:
Si Sa Ket (67), Nakhon Si Thammarat (59), Roi Et (59), Kalasin (53), Chaiyaphum (52), Chiang Rai (52), Surat Thani (51), Songkhla (49), Nakhon Pathom (48), Sakon Nakhon (47), Maha Sarakham (45), Phetchabun (42), Ayutthaya (41), Nakhon Sawan (36), Nakhon Phanom (35), Lop Buri (35), Kanchanaburi (34), Suphan Buri (34), Narathiwat (32), Phitsanulok (32), Ratchaburi (32) and Pattani (31).
Provinces with fewer than 30 applicants included:
Lampang (29), Samut Sakhon (29), Kamphaeng Phet (28), Loei (28), Rayong (28), Sukhothai (26), Nan (26), Nong Bua Lamphu (26), Trang (26), Saraburi (25), Sa Kaeo (25), Chachoengsao (24), Chanthaburi (23), Yala (22), Bueng Kan (21), Phichit (21), Tak (21) and Prachuap Khiri Khan (20).
Provinces with fewer than 20 applicants were:
Phatthalung (19), Phuket (19), Nong Khai (19), Lamphun (17), Uttaradit (17), Phrae (17), Yasothon (16), Krabi (16), Prachin Buri (16), Phayao (16), Phetchaburi (15), Amnat Charoen (14), Chumphon (14), Mukdahan (12), Mae Hong Son (11), Phang Nga (11), Nakhon Nayok (11), Ang Thong (10), Chai Nat (10), Satun (9), Uthai Thani (9), Trat (7), Sing Buri (6), Samut Songkhram (6) and Ranong (4).
The ECT said the registration process is continuing and the number of applicants is expected to rise on Sunday, before the candidate-number draw and the start of the official campaign period.