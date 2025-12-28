ECT says 3,092 constituency candidates on day one, with Bangkok topping the list

The Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) reported on Saturday, December 27, that a total of 3,092 candidates registered on the first day of applications for constituency (district-based) seats in the House of Representatives, as registration opened simultaneously in all 77 provinces.

The atmosphere was described as lively, with parties fielding candidates across many areas.

By province, Bangkok recorded the highest number of applicants, at 449—highlighting intense competition in the capital—while Ranong had the fewest, with only four candidates.

Provinces with the highest numbers after Bangkok were: