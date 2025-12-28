Anutin leaves coalition call to voters, says Bhumjaithai won’t touch Section 112

At the Centara Life Government Complex Hotel and Convention Centre on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok on Sunday, Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, spoke about the prospects of teaming up with the People’s Party.
His remarks came after Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party, said the party would not campaign on amending Section 112. Anutin said he had already made his position clear the previous day.
Asked whether Natthaphong’s mention of an amnesty would be a condition for forming a coalition, Anutin said Bhumjaithai would not support any move—whether changes to the Criminal Code, constitutional amendments, or an amnesty—that involved “touching” Section 112.
When asked if this amounted to a new condition from the People’s Party because it still included amnesty for Section 112-related cases, Anutin said he did not know, but reiterated that Bhumjaithai would not engage on the issue.
Asked whether it was good or bad for society that the People’s Party leader said Section 112 would not be used as a campaign policy, Anutin said the public would feel more at ease if parties did not propose amending the law, and that it would avoid campaign issues that could deepen divisions.
When asked how to help those who still held negative views of Section 112 better understand the law, Anutin said Bhumjaithai did not support changes to Section 112 and therefore had nothing to explain.
Asked why some people wanted Bhumjaithai to team up with the People’s Party rather than Pheu Thai, Anutin said it was likely because the People’s Party had supported Bhumjaithai’s participation in government previously.
Asked whether Bhumjaithai could work with Pheu Thai again, he said it would ultimately depend on the election results, and that the party would take voters’ decisions into account in determining how a government should be formed.
Asked whether a future government could face political turbulence that might require a change of prime minister, Anutin said anything could happen, adding that Bhumjaithai had more than one prime ministerial candidate.