Anutin leaves coalition call to voters, says Bhumjaithai won’t touch Section 112

At the Centara Life Government Complex Hotel and Convention Centre on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok on Sunday, Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, spoke about the prospects of teaming up with the People’s Party.

His remarks came after Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party, said the party would not campaign on amending Section 112. Anutin said he had already made his position clear the previous day.

Asked whether Natthaphong’s mention of an amnesty would be a condition for forming a coalition, Anutin said Bhumjaithai would not support any move—whether changes to the Criminal Code, constitutional amendments, or an amnesty—that involved “touching” Section 112.

When asked if this amounted to a new condition from the People’s Party because it still included amnesty for Section 112-related cases, Anutin said he did not know, but reiterated that Bhumjaithai would not engage on the issue.