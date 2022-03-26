Tue, April 05, 2022

Wandering wild bull terrifies locals in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Residents in Huay Yang, a subdistrict in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Thap Sakae district, went into a panic when they saw a wild male bull hunting for food in their area, reports said on Friday.

A local who was the first to spot the bull in the area said the imposing beast is often seen hunting for food in the Saeng Aroon beach from dusk till dawn. The local reckoned this may be the same bull that entered a residential area a few months ago.

A local also called on the Hat Wanakon National Park to take the bull back because it may attack the locals.

 

In response, the national park deployed rangers to survey the area and find a way to direct the bull back into the park.

Published : March 26, 2022

By : THE NATION

