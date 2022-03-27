Narathiwat bomb attack injures four

The explosion had also knocked down a tree that blocked the road and shrapnel was found spread on the road and bushes nearby. The four injured rangers were taken to Si Sakhon Hospital for treatment.

According to initial reports, Captain Suphab Maneechai, 35, sustained an injury to his right leg, while volunteer ranger Nat Kong-in, also 35, was hit by glass in the face.

Fellow volunteer ranger Kamol Archasong, 29, sustained injuries to both his legs and complained of breathing problems and another volunteer, Pissanu Paenkaew, 36, complained of a tight chest and ringing ears.

On Saturday, Suphab and eight other rangers had gone to watch a football match and hand in prizes in Si Sakhon’s Choeng Khiri subdistrict. They had travelled in two pick-up trucks and on the way back to the base, Suphab opted for the first truck, which was hit by a bomb.