Narathiwat bomb attack injures four

District police superintendent, Pol Colonel Chalong Rattanapakdee, learned at around 6.50pm that a pick-up truck driven by Captain Suphab Maneechai had been hit with a bomb. Four soldiers were injured in the attack and the vehicle was badly damaged.
The explosion had also knocked down a tree that blocked the road and shrapnel was found spread on the road and bushes nearby. The four injured rangers were taken to Si Sakhon Hospital for treatment.
According to initial reports, Captain Suphab Maneechai, 35, sustained an injury to his right leg, while volunteer ranger Nat Kong-in, also 35, was hit by glass in the face.
Fellow volunteer ranger Kamol Archasong, 29, sustained injuries to both his legs and complained of breathing problems and another volunteer, Pissanu Paenkaew, 36, complained of a tight chest and ringing ears.
On Saturday, Suphab and eight other rangers had gone to watch a football match and hand in prizes in Si Sakhon’s Choeng Khiri subdistrict. They had travelled in two pick-up trucks and on the way back to the base, Suphab opted for the first truck, which was hit by a bomb.
Soldiers in the second truck then began firing shots at the adjoining forest to scare away the attackers.
The incident is still under investigation and the authorities have not said if it is an insurgency attack.
Narathiwat, one of the four provinces in the deep South of Thailand, has been hit by insurgency attacks since 1948, which are becoming increasingly violent since the early 2000s.
Published : March 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
