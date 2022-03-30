Tue, April 05, 2022

in-focus

Temporary closure of 258 national, forest parks

The Royal Gazette website on Tuesday published an announcement by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation regarding the temporary closure of 258 national parks and forest parks to tourism and camping in 2022.

The announcement, signed by department director-general Saratcha Suriyakul Na Ayudhaya, stipulated that the 258 parks would be closed to visitors at different periods throughout the year in a bid to increase efficiency in park management, rehabilitate natural resources and ensure the safety of tourists in “dangerous” seasons.

The names of 258 parks and the periods during which they will close can be downloaded at http://www.ratchakitcha.soc.go.th/DATA/PDF/2565/E/073/T_0007.PDF 

Published : March 30, 2022

By : THE NATION

