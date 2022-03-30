Temporary closure of 258 national, forest parks

The announcement, signed by department director-general Saratcha Suriyakul Na Ayudhaya, stipulated that the 258 parks would be closed to visitors at different periods throughout the year in a bid to increase efficiency in park management, rehabilitate natural resources and ensure the safety of tourists in “dangerous” seasons.

The names of 258 parks and the periods during which they will close can be downloaded at http://www.ratchakitcha.soc.go.th/DATA/PDF/2565/E/073/T_0007.PDF