Cabinet okays THB45 billion for a slew of relief measures amid rising energy prices

The urgent measures include:

> Raising the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by only 15 baht per cylinder from April to June. The price will rise to 333 baht in April, 348 baht in May and 363 baht in June. This measure, to cost 6.38 billion baht, will come from the Oil Fund.

> Maintaining the natural gas for vehicles (NGV) retail price at 15.59 baht per kilogramme from April to June. The measure, costing 1.59 billion baht, will be carried out by PTT.

> Reducing the fuel tariff (FT) by 22 satang per unit for those who use no more than 300 units per month of electricity from May to August. The measure, to cost between 2 billion and 3.5 billion baht, will come from this year’s central budget.

> Maintaining the diesel retail price at 30 baht per litre until the end of April. After that, the government will tackle the excess diesel price by half, or around 8 baht per litre, from May to June. This measure will cost 33.14 billion baht and come from the Oil Fund and the Excise Department.

> Up to 157,000 motorcycle taxi drivers who had registered with the Department of Land Transport will receive a gasohol discount of 250 baht per month from May to July. The measure will cost 120 million baht and come from this year’s central budget.

> Up to 17,460 taxi drivers who participated in the “NGV for the Same Breath” scheme can purchase NGV at 13.62 baht per kilogramme, but not exceeding a total 10,000 baht per month, from April to June. This measure, to cost 171 million baht, will be operated by PTT.