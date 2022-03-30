Cabinet okays THB45 billion for a slew of relief measures amid rising energy prices

The measures aim to relieve the expense burden on workers in the transportation and agriculture sectors, as well as low-income earners, said deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek.
The urgent measures include:
> Raising the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by only 15 baht per cylinder from April to June. The price will rise to 333 baht in April, 348 baht in May and 363 baht in June. This measure, to cost 6.38 billion baht, will come from the Oil Fund.
> Maintaining the natural gas for vehicles (NGV) retail price at 15.59 baht per kilogramme from April to June. The measure, costing 1.59 billion baht, will be carried out by PTT.
> Reducing the fuel tariff (FT) by 22 satang per unit for those who use no more than 300 units per month of electricity from May to August. The measure, to cost between 2 billion and 3.5 billion baht, will come from this year’s central budget.
> Maintaining the diesel retail price at 30 baht per litre until the end of April. After that, the government will tackle the excess diesel price by half, or around 8 baht per litre, from May to June. This measure will cost 33.14 billion baht and come from the Oil Fund and the Excise Department.
> Up to 157,000 motorcycle taxi drivers who had registered with the Department of Land Transport will receive a gasohol discount of 250 baht per month from May to July. The measure will cost 120 million baht and come from this year’s central budget.
> Up to 17,460 taxi drivers who participated in the “NGV for the Same Breath” scheme can purchase NGV at 13.62 baht per kilogramme, but not exceeding a total 10,000 baht per month, from April to June. This measure, to cost 171 million baht, will be operated by PTT.
> Increasing the discount on cooking gas for 3.6 million state welfare cardholders from 45 baht to 100 baht per person per month from April to June. The measure will cost 200 million baht and come from this year’s central budget.
> Up to 5,500 hawkers who hold state welfare cards will receive a discount of 100 baht per month on cooking gas from April to June. The measure will cost 1.65 million baht and be operated by PTT.
> Reducing social security contributions from 5 per cent to 1 per cent for 490,000 employers and 11.2 million employees under Section 33 from May to July.
> Reducing the contribution of 1.9 million insurers under Social Security Section 39 from 9 per cent to 1.9 per cent from May to July. This measure also includes the reduction in contribution by 10.7 million insurers under Section 40 from between 70 and 300 baht to between 42 and 180 baht from February to July.
“Separately, the Commerce and Agriculture ministries are accelerating guidelines to tackle fertiliser and animal feed issues, while the Oil Fund will suspend compensation payment for high-speed diesel from April,” Rachada said.
“Meanwhile, the Cabinet has allocated money for the Oil Fund to maintain the stability of energy prices in the country and gain confidence among financial institutions in granting loans for the fund.”
The Transport Ministry has been instructed to reduce expenses on registration renewals for trucks and public buses as well, Rachada said.
The Cabinet has meanwhile appointed the Finance Ministry, the National Economic and Social Development Council, the Budget Bureau and the Bank of Thailand to monitor and improve measures to help people amid rising global energy prices, she added.
Published : March 30, 2022
By : THE NATION
