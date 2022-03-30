One policeman killed, three injured in Yala bomb attack

Pol Sergeant Wiwat Rakchart, a unit commander of the Bannang Sata police station, died at the scene after shrapnel from the homemade bomb tore through his throat.

The three injured policemen were identified as Pol Lance Corporal Natchapol Prommanee, Pol Corporal Sufree Norapha, and Pol Lt-Corporal Assarawut Rapom.

They were rushed to Yala provincial hospital.

The four were travelling in a pickup truck to deliver a summons order to a suspect in Tambon Bacho.

When they arrived at the scene, an unknown number of insurgents detonated the homemade bomb buried in the middle of the road. The explosion caused a hole in the road and its impact sent the pickup truck tumbling onto the roadside.