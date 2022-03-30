Tue, April 05, 2022

in-focus

One policeman killed, three injured in Yala bomb attack

A policeman was killed and three officers injured in a bomb ambush in Yala’s Bannang Sata district on Wednesday morning.

The attack took place at 10am on the Bacho-Bang Lang Dam Road in Moo 4 village in Tambon Bacho.

Pol Sergeant Wiwat Rakchart, a unit commander of the Bannang Sata police station, died at the scene after shrapnel from the homemade bomb tore through his throat.

The three injured policemen were identified as Pol Lance Corporal Natchapol Prommanee, Pol Corporal Sufree Norapha, and Pol Lt-Corporal Assarawut Rapom.

They were rushed to Yala provincial hospital.

The four were travelling in a pickup truck to deliver a summons order to a suspect in Tambon Bacho.

One policeman killed, three injured in Yala bomb attack When they arrived at the scene, an unknown number of insurgents detonated the homemade bomb buried in the middle of the road. The explosion caused a hole in the road and its impact sent the pickup truck tumbling onto the roadside.

Related News

Published : March 30, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Prayut shows two ministers the door after their verbal altercation

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Bangkokians want new governor, councillors to be independent: survey

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Bangkok candidates pledge to avoid slander as EC briefs them on rules

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Omicron wave brings fewer child deaths than Delta: DDC

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Latest News

Prayut shows two ministers the door after their verbal altercation

Published : Apr 05, 2022

How national park staff rescued tired elephant calves stranded in a pit

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Back to where it began: Following King Rama IX’s sufficiency legacy

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Digital Assets 2022 Henry ChongCEO of FUSANG Malaysia, Hongkong | The Nation x ANN

Published : Apr 05, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.