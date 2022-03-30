Thai firms urged to adapt under Green Deal goal for business opportunities in the EU

Thai companies can gradually adapt in order to integrate their businesses and move towards a sustainable economy with the EU because, despite the challenges, this would create increasing opportunities for businesses that would benefit from technological progress and experience exchanges, she said, adding that the EU is ready to support its partners in terms of technical assistance for businesses which want to embark on a green innovative and digital transition journey.

Schomaker made it clear that any Thai companies looking to conduct long-term business can rely on the EU’s openness.

From the government and business end to collaborating for good understanding of upcoming requirements and seeking guidance, Thailand can turn to concerned European Commission services and their representatives based in the kingdom, she said.

Furthermore, they can seek recommendations, support and assistance from European and bilateral Chambers of Commerce, which have extensive knowledge and experience in the field of sustainability, as the “EU is the most advanced global player in terms of environmental technologies, renewable energies, sustainable farming, and more”, she added.

Schomaker said there would be challenges ahead in order to move forward sustainability, but “we must think about our future generations and the world in which they will live. Let us be inconvenienced for now in order to have a much better green future”, she concluded.