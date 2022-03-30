Thai durians arrive in Chinese border town of Mohan

Agriculture and Cooperatives Deputy Minister Mananya Thaiset said Department of Agriculture director-general Rapeepat Chantarasriwong informed her on Wednesday morning that Thai durians have reached the Chinese town of Mohan in Yunnan province via Nong Khai.
She said it confirmed the success of Thailand’s Covid-19 prevention measures according to recommendations from the Chinese government. She also congratulated Thai farmers for the success.
Rapeepat said a Nong Khai checkpoint official said she had not inspected the products because the Chinese official asked her to adjust the plant health certificate before sending it back.
A representive of the operator sent the document back to the official after adjustments were made, facilitating the transport of the durian to Mohan.
Published : March 30, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022
Published : Apr 05, 2022