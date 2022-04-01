More than 1,700 Myanmar people take shelter in Tak as fighting intensifies

The UNHCR representative was told that displaced civilians were being housed in temporary shelters at three villages – Ban Oompiam in Prop Phra district, Ban Nupho in Umfang district and Ban Mae La in Tha Song Yang district.

They fled their homes after Myanmar government troops launched a crackdown on the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) two weeks ago, leading to a flare-up of violence in Kayin state.

According to Radio Free Asia, more than 10,000 civilians have fled fighting and made their way to the Moei River, many taking boats to cross into Thailand.