More than 1,700 Myanmar people take shelter in Tak as fighting intensifies

The situation of displaced people was reported by Governor Somchai Kitcharoenrungroj and Col Prasarn Henprasert, deputy commander of the Naresuan Taskforce, in a meeting with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) at Tak provincial hall on Thursday.
The UNHCR representative was told that displaced civilians were being housed in temporary shelters at three villages – Ban Oompiam in Prop Phra district, Ban Nupho in Umfang district and Ban Mae La in Tha Song Yang district.
They fled their homes after Myanmar government troops launched a crackdown on the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) two weeks ago, leading to a flare-up of violence in Kayin state.
According to Radio Free Asia, more than 10,000 civilians have fled fighting and made their way to the Moei River, many taking boats to cross into Thailand.
Thai authorities said the fighting had so far not spilled over the border and they would continue to provide humanitarian aid to fleeing victims
The Tak border command centre has advised Thais not to cross the border into Myanmar.
Villagers and a private rescue foundation report that recent fighting on the Myawaddy-Kawkareik Asia Highway in Kayin (Karen) state left a six-wheeler and a 12-wheeler burning near the Tor No Waterfall. Local authorities issued a statement warning people to avoid this section of the highway.
Military sources said the Myanmar army escalated the violence with mortar shelling and air strikes in a bid to rescue 300 of its troops who were surrounded by KNLA fighters.
Published : April 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
