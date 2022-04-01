Fri, April 01, 2022

Hospitalise all high-risk Covid-19 patients to combat rising toll: PM

The prime minister has called on relevant government agencies to ensure all Covid-19 patients from vulnerable groups are hospitalised in a bid to minimise deaths, the government’s spokesperson said on Friday.

Ratchada Thanadirek said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha wants all Covid-19 patients who are 60 or older, those with chronic conditions and very young children to be immediately rushed to the hospital regardless of symptoms.

The spokesperson pointed out that patients from vulnerable groups tend to die from the virus. According to the Public Health Ministry, of the 92 people who died from Covid-19 on Wednesday, 86 were from the vulnerable group.

Ratchada added that the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the Public Health Ministry and the National Health Security Office are in the process of taking steps to implement Prayut’s orders.

Hospitalise all high-risk Covid-19 patients to combat rising toll: PM Initially, the CCSA and Public Health Ministry had announced that Covid-19 patients who have mild or no symptoms can recover at home after receiving medicines. They said only patients with moderate and severe symptoms should be hospitalised.

Published : April 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

