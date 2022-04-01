Hospitalise all high-risk Covid-19 patients to combat rising toll: PM

The spokesperson pointed out that patients from vulnerable groups tend to die from the virus. According to the Public Health Ministry, of the 92 people who died from Covid-19 on Wednesday, 86 were from the vulnerable group.

Ratchada added that the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the Public Health Ministry and the National Health Security Office are in the process of taking steps to implement Prayut’s orders.

Initially, the CCSA and Public Health Ministry had announced that Covid-19 patients who have mild or no symptoms can recover at home after receiving medicines. They said only patients with moderate and severe symptoms should be hospitalised.