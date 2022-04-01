Fri, April 01, 2022

Thailand records 28,379 Covid-19 cases and 92 deaths on Friday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Friday (April 1) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 28,379 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 62 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 92, while 23,843 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 1,433,291.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,656,726 – 3,380,290 of whom have recovered, 251,214 are still in hospitals and 25,222 have died.

Separately, another 47,766 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 17,043 their second shot and 125,629 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 129,552,466.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 488.68 million on Friday, 423.68 million of whom have recovered, 58.83 million are active cases (57,577 in severe condition) and 6.17 million have died (up by 3,990).

Thailand ranks 30th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.78 million, followed by India with 43.03 million, Brazil with 29.95 million, France with 25.61 million and the UK with 21.23 million.

Published : April 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

