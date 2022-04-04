Police seek custody of corporal suspected of kidnapping online gambling couple

Cyber Crime Investigation commissioner Pol Lt-General Korchai Klayklueng signed an order on Saturday removing Apisit and Kom from police service, pending the outcome of the cases against them.

Apisit hid his face in his shirt and declined to make any remarks while being taken to the court. He said he reserved his right to testify only in court.

Bang Na police commander Pol Colonel Monsek Trakulphanit said police would seek arrest warrants from the Phra Khanong court on Monday for the arrest of four more suspects, who are all civilians.

He said police investigators are still gathering evidence and if more people are implicated by new evidence, police would seek arrest warrants against them.

Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner Pol Maj-General Trairong Phiewphan said on Monday that Bang Na police investigators have asked the sister of Kanchanaporn to contact her and her husband and meet police to help with the investigation.

Police have not yet received any commitment whether the alleged victims would meet the investigators.

Trairong said other alleged accomplices in the kidnapping case also have not yet contacted investigators to turn themselves in.