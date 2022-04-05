Free MRT rides for seniors this Songkran

Both MRT lines – Blue and Purple – will be free for seniors who show their ID cards at a ticket booth, Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) governor Pakapong Sirikantramas said on Monday.

The MRTA said travellers can also celebrate Songkran by pouring water on Buddha images at most stations along the route. However, passengers are not allowed to carry water guns into the train system.

Extra security guards and dogs will be deployed to ensure safety and implement the ban on water splashing in the train system, as per orders of the Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration.

“To prevent the spread of Covid-19, all users of MRT trains must wear face masks at all times, pass a thermal scanner before entering the station, register on the ThaiChana platform and are encouraged to use alcohol hand sanitisers before and after using the trains,” added Pakapong.