Thailand braces for Songkran surge of up to 100,000 cases per day

Covid fatalities will also rise above 100 per day in the period from April 19 to May, with 3,000 pneumonia cases, and 900 on respirators, it added.

However, this “optimistic” scenario will only occur if the majority of people obey disease control measures such as mask-wearing, social distancing and food hygiene.

Widespread failure to obey these measures will bring a worst-case scenario of 100,000 daily infections, with up to 6,000 pneumonia patients – 1,700 needing respirators – and over 250 deaths per day,” DDC Epidemiology Bureau chief Dr Jakrat Phittayawong-anon said on Monday.

Currently, about 500 Covid-19 patients are on respirators, compared to about 1,400 after the Songkran festival in 2020, Jakrat said.