Splash ban saving Chiang Mai 1 million cubic metres of water per year

Jarin was speaking about the levels in two major dams that feed Chiang Mai with water.

He said the Mae Ngad Somboon Chon Dam in Mae Taeng district has 95 million cubic metres (36 per cent capacity) while Mae Kuang Dam in Doi Saket has 82 million cubic metres (31 per cent).

Normally, the irrigation office reserves about one million cubic metres of water for Songkran splashing each year.

The director expects the two dams have adequate water levels to provide irrigation and tap water in Lamphun and Chiang Mai throughout this year’s dry season.