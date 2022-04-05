Splash ban saving Chiang Mai 1 million cubic metres of water per year

And the total amount saved would reach 3 million cubic metres this month as the splashing ban has been extended for this year’s Songkran festival, said Chiang Mai Irrigation Office director Jarin Kongsricharoen.
Jarin was speaking about the levels in two major dams that feed Chiang Mai with water.
He said the Mae Ngad Somboon Chon Dam in Mae Taeng district has 95 million cubic metres (36 per cent capacity) while Mae Kuang Dam in Doi Saket has 82 million cubic metres (31 per cent).
Normally, the irrigation office reserves about one million cubic metres of water for Songkran splashing each year.
The director expects the two dams have adequate water levels to provide irrigation and tap water in Lamphun and Chiang Mai throughout this year’s dry season.
He said rain from January to early this month had lifted the dam reservoirs to sufficient levels.
Meanwhile the Meteorological Department has forecast more rain late this month, which would further increase dam levels.
He said 28 million cubic metres from the Mae Ngad dam was reserved for irrigation in Chiang Mai and Lamphun while another 40 million cubic metres would be used for irrigation downstream. The remaining 27 million cubic metres would be reserved for use during the dry season.
He said the two dams will supply one million cubic metres per week to eight tap water stations in Chiang Mai and Lamphun.
Published : April 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
