Prayut shows two ministers the door after their verbal altercation

However, only one minister left the room after the prime minister cut them short, the source said.
The source identified the two ministers as Deputy Agriculture Minister Mananya Thaiset and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa.
According to the source, the quarrel broke out when the Cabinet was deliberating the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry’s proposal to extend tax privileges for businesses to use environmentally friendly, degradable plastic bags to reduce the use of non-degradable plastic.
Mananya reportedly started the brief exchange of words when she raised a question to Varawut. She said retail shops do not sell items in plastic bags to buyers but many shops sold the bags to buyers.
“It’s taking advantage of the people. I would like the Natural Resources and Environment minister to say how he will solve this issue,” the source quoted Mananya as saying.
Varawut reportedly responded that “it had nothing to do with my ministry. We only supervise the policy on reducing the use of plastic. The sale of bags is a matter for the shops. Don’t refer it to me and don’t speak just for a kick.”
The source said Mananya replied by criticising Varawut for making an “irresponsible” statement.
The meeting atmosphere became tense as the two exchanged words before Prayut cut them short, saying, “Enough, enough. Go outside to quarrel. I’m sitting here but still…” the source quoted Prayut as saying.
The two ministers stopped at once. Mananya rose from her chair and left the meeting room before the meeting had concluded.
Published : April 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
