Prayut shows two ministers the door after their verbal altercation

“It’s taking advantage of the people. I would like the Natural Resources and Environment minister to say how he will solve this issue,” the source quoted Mananya as saying.

Varawut reportedly responded that “it had nothing to do with my ministry. We only supervise the policy on reducing the use of plastic. The sale of bags is a matter for the shops. Don’t refer it to me and don’t speak just for a kick.”

The source said Mananya replied by criticising Varawut for making an “irresponsible” statement.

The meeting atmosphere became tense as the two exchanged words before Prayut cut them short, saying, “Enough, enough. Go outside to quarrel. I’m sitting here but still…” the source quoted Prayut as saying.

The two ministers stopped at once. Mananya rose from her chair and left the meeting room before the meeting had concluded.