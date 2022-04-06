Sat, April 09, 2022

GLO revokes rights of almost 9,000 lottery sellers, seizes over 2 million tickets

The Government Lottery Office (GLO) revoked the rights of 8,964 sellers on the “Blue Dragon Lottery” platform on Tuesday.

The move came after police raided Blue Dragon’s offices in Nonthaburi and Loei provinces on March 25 as part of a crackdown on chronic overpricing of government lottery tickets. Officers also confiscated 2.02 million lottery tickets.

GLO director Lt-Colonel Noon Sansanakom explained that the 8,964 comprised 1,181 retailers, 181 associations and organisations and 7,602 buyers in advance.

He said any sellers who jack up prices or sell lottery to others are considered a violation of the GLO contract.

“The GLO will immediately revoke the rights of lottery sellers who violate the contract,” he warned.

“Associations and organisations which violate the contract will be unable to sell lottery to their members.”

Noon added that the GLO is also collecting data on lotteries being sold via the Kong Salak Plus platform for an investigation.

Published : April 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

