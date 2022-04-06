Sat, April 09, 2022

Governor orders officials to help flood-hit Nakhon Si Thammarat residents

Nakhon Si Thammarat Governor Kraisorn Wisitwong instructed officials on Tuesday to assist residents suffering from flash floods.

Kraisorn also asked residents to monitor the situation closely and prevent their children from playing with flood water.

“Local officials have been instructed to survey the flood damage at residences and provide assistance to residents,” he said.

As many as 23 districts in Nakhon Si Thammarat have been inundated due to heavy rains in the past three days.

Five districts – Tha Sala, Nopphitam, Khanom, Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat, Hua Sai and Sichon – have witnessed more than 100 millimetres of rainfall.

With cooperation between soldiers and government officials, people are now able to use some roads that had been swamped.

Published : April 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

