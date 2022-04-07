Thailand ready to import 160,000 foreign workers from three neighbouring nations

The ministry planned to solve the problem in two ways:

1. Open the country to 167,961 foreign workers from three nations under the MoU.

Employers are seeking 117,029 Myanmar workers, 38,933 Cambodians and 11,999 Laotians. Precisely 144,709 workers have been given authorisation, with around 6,000 Cambodian and Lao workers set to work under the MoU.

Employers are mostly seeking Myanmar workers, but there was an obstacle in bringing in these due to the political situation in that country, he said.