Sat, April 09, 2022

in-focus

Department of Highways prepares for Songkran traffic

Highway officials have been told to ensure that traffic signs, lighting and related equipment function properly to prepare for a massive surge in motorists travelling to their hometowns during the Songkran holidays from April 13 to 17.

Sarawut Songwilai, director-general of the Department of Highways, said on Thursday that “From April 11 to 17, highway police will establish checkpoints at 201 locations on highways nationwide to enforce traffic discipline and provide roadside assistance to motorists.”

“Meanwhile, the department will make sure that all 581 highway district offices nationwide offer clean bathrooms for passing motorists, strictly following Covid-19 preventive measures, while officials will be on standby to provide information regarding routes and traffic conditions, as well as free hand sanitiser.”

All 75 weight stations and truck stops under the department will also be open 24/7 during the Songkran holidays to make sure that no truck uses road shoulders as parking space, which can potentially cause traffic congestion.

Department of Highways prepares for Songkran traffic

On March 29, the Cabinet showed the green light to a proposal by the Ministry of Transport to waive toll fee on Motorway No. 7 (Bangkok – Chonburi – Pattaya) and Motorway No. 9 (Bang Pa-in - Bang Phli and Phra Pra Daeng - Bang Khun Tian) during the seven days of the Songkran Festival. Motorists can drive past any checkpoints on both motorways free of charge from midnight of April 12 until midnight of April 18.

The Department of Highways will also waive toll fee on Motorway No. 6 (Bang Pa-in – Nakhon Ratchasima) from Pak Chong checkpoint to Sikhiu checkpoint, totaling 35.75km from April 11 to 17. The section will open only for one-way traffic to facilitate the smooth flow of vehicles.

From April 11 to 14, it will open for traffic heading to Nakhon Ratchasima province, and from April 15 to 18, it will be accessible to motorists travelling to Bang Pa-in.

Related News

Published : April 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Best wishes for a glorious Songkran 2022

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Ignoring Covid-19 prevention measures

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Used diesel trains from Japan complete test run without a glitch

Published : Apr 09, 2022

‘A cold but no fever’: Tiger cub seized from smugglers recovering well

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Latest News

Toyota, Chinese carmakers set to join EV price war in Thailand

Published : Apr 09, 2022

AirAsia powers up expansion with digital e-commerce platform

Published : Apr 09, 2022

U.S. launches first private astronaut mission to space station

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Bacteria in tumors help cancer cells metastasize: study

Published : Apr 09, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.