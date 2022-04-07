Department of Highways prepares for Songkran traffic

Sarawut Songwilai, director-general of the Department of Highways, said on Thursday that “From April 11 to 17, highway police will establish checkpoints at 201 locations on highways nationwide to enforce traffic discipline and provide roadside assistance to motorists.”

“Meanwhile, the department will make sure that all 581 highway district offices nationwide offer clean bathrooms for passing motorists, strictly following Covid-19 preventive measures, while officials will be on standby to provide information regarding routes and traffic conditions, as well as free hand sanitiser.”

All 75 weight stations and truck stops under the department will also be open 24/7 during the Songkran holidays to make sure that no truck uses road shoulders as parking space, which can potentially cause traffic congestion.