Human rights body asks PM to rescind a part of emergency order

The media organisations said the order restricted the right to information and freedom of expression for the people and the media.

Sant said the NHRC considered and found that the 11th point of the 27th order, which banned media reports that could cause panic among the people related to the Covid-19 pandemic, did restrict the right to free information and freedom of expression.

Sant said the NHRC saw the point has too wide a scope and it is ambiguous and could be interpreted in many ways. Sant said the law enforcers might interpret the publicity of true reports or expression of innocent opinions as an action that could cause panic among the public.

As a result, the commission resolved that the prime minister in his capacity as the chairman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration must revoke the 11th point of the 27th order.

Wasant said the NHRC will inform the CCSA to rescind the 11th point of the 27th Covid emergency order within 60 days.