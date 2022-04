Songkran freebies from Transport Ministry

This year’s Songkran festival, which will be marked from April 13-17, will also see motorists zooming down expressways for free.

Here is a list of which expressways will be free and when:

• Burapha Withi and Kanchanaphisek: April 12-18

• Si Rat, Udon Ratthaya, Chaloem Maha Nakhon: April 13-15

• Motorway No 7 (Bangkok-Chonburi-Pattaya), Motorway No 9 (Bang Pa-in–Bang Phli-Phra Pra Daeng-Bang Khunthien: April 12-18

• Motorway No 6 (Bang Pa-in–Nakhon Ratchasima) 64km from Pak Chong to Kham Thale So: April 11-17

Motorway No 6 will be open to one-way traffic to Nakhon Ratchasima from April 11-14 and to Bang Pa-in from April 15-18

Suvarnabhumi Airport’s parking lot Zone C will also be free from April 11-17.