Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Suvarnabhumi Airport readies for passenger surge during Songkran

Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport is gearing up for a 106 per cent jump in passenger numbers during next week’s long Songkran holiday, general manager Kittipong Kittikachorn said on Friday.

A total of 551,665 travellers are expected to use the airport between April 9 and 18 – an average of 55,167 per day, he said.

The majority will be domestic passengers, estimated at 356,181, while195,484 international travellers are expected to pass through the airport next week.

That represents an increase of 106.6 per cent from the same period last year.

A total of 4,715 flights will be available during the extended nine-day Songkran holiday, or an average of 472 flights per day.

The flight volume represents an increase of just 0.68 per cent when compared to the same period last year.

Kittipong said that the airport has prepared amenities, personnel and services to meet the expected increase in passenger volume and aviation traffic during the holiday.

This year’s long Thai New Year holiday starts on April 13 and ends on April 17. However, many Songkran revellers are expected to take extra leave days on April 11 and 12 so they can enjoy a nine-day holiday from April 9 to April 17.

Suvarnabhumi Airport is also offering free parking at its Zone C long-term car park from April 11 to April 17. A shuttle bus service will also be available round the clock.

Published : April 08, 2022

