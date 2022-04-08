Suvarnabhumi Airport readies for passenger surge during Songkran

A total of 551,665 travellers are expected to use the airport between April 9 and 18 – an average of 55,167 per day, he said.

The majority will be domestic passengers, estimated at 356,181, while195,484 international travellers are expected to pass through the airport next week.

That represents an increase of 106.6 per cent from the same period last year.

A total of 4,715 flights will be available during the extended nine-day Songkran holiday, or an average of 472 flights per day.