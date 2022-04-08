NHSO pays THB1.71bn to people hit by side-effects from Covid jabs

He said 9,452 complainants (55.05 per cent) were entitled to medical rights under NHSO, while 4,061 complainants (23.65 per cent) came under the Social Security Office. Of the complainants seeking compensation, 18.89 per cent or 3,244 are government officials, while the remaining 412 complainants are not beneficiaries under any of the three government healthcare schemes.

Jadet said that of those compensated, 9,938 complainants fell under Category 1 or no severe side effects and were paid 100,000 baht each. Meanwhile, the 426 complainants who fell under Category 2 or had side effects that made them partially disabled were paid 240,000 baht each. As for the 3,670 who fell under Category 3, which covers deaths or permanent disability, they were given 400,000 baht in compensation each, he said.

People who develop side effects from Covid-19 vaccines can file a complaint at the vaccination venue or at the provincial public health office or at any of the 13 NHSO regional offices. Complaints must be filed within two years of receiving the vaccine.

Once a complaint is received, a provincial sub-committee comprising doctors and people’s representatives will study details to see if the applicant is entitled to compensation and how much. If the complaint is rejected, the applicant can appeal to the NHSO head office within 30 days.