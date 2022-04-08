Thailand records 25,140 Covid-19 cases and 89 deaths on Friday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 3,833,048 – 3,558,917 of whom have recovered, 248,254 are still in hospitals and 25,877 have died.

Separately, another 23,047 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 17,790 their second shot and 67,442 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 130,662,007.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 496.68 million on Friday, 432.33 million of whom have recovered, 58.15 million are active cases (54,495 in severe condition) and 6.2 million have died (up by 3,486).

Thailand ranks 28th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 81.99 million, followed by India with 43.03 million, Brazil with 30.09 million, France with 26.55 million and Germany with 22.36 million.