Chadchart tops favourites list for Bangkokians, poll shows

The result is as follows:

• Chadchart Sittipunt: 38.84%

• Undecided: 26.58%

• Aswin Kwanmuang: 10.06%

• Suchatvee Suwansawat (Democrat Party): 6.83%

• Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn (Move Forward): 6.02%

• No candidate: 2.94%

• Sakoltee Phattiyakul: 2.28%

• Will not vote: 2.06%

• Rosana Tositrakul: 1.98%

• Sita Dhivari (Thai Sang Thai): 1.47%

• Remaining candidates: 0.94%

The other candidates include Thita Rangsitpol Manitkul, Watcharee Wannasri, Weerachai Laoruangwattana, Supachai Tantikom and Prayoon Krongyos.

Chadchart and Aswin appear to be favourites in most of Bangkok and Thonburi. Wiroj found supporters in downtown and North of Bangkok, while Suchatvee was popular in South Bangkok and Thonburi. Both Wiroj and Suchatvee tied at the fourth position in East Bangkok.