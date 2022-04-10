Chadchart tops favourites list for Bangkokians, poll shows

Chadchart, former transport minister in the Yingluck Shinawatra government, topped the list with 38.84 per cent yes votes, while incumbent Aswin Kwanmuang came in third with 10.06 per cent.
Bangkokians are set to choose a new governor on May 22.
The poll was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) on April 5 and 7. The 1,362 respondents came from different education and work backgrounds.
The result is as follows:
• Chadchart Sittipunt: 38.84%
• Undecided: 26.58%
• Aswin Kwanmuang: 10.06%
• Suchatvee Suwansawat (Democrat Party): 6.83%
• Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn (Move Forward): 6.02%
• No candidate: 2.94%
• Sakoltee Phattiyakul: 2.28%
• Will not vote: 2.06%
• Rosana Tositrakul: 1.98%
• Sita Dhivari (Thai Sang Thai): 1.47%
• Remaining candidates: 0.94%
The other candidates include Thita Rangsitpol Manitkul, Watcharee Wannasri, Weerachai Laoruangwattana, Supachai Tantikom and Prayoon Krongyos.
Chadchart and Aswin appear to be favourites in most of Bangkok and Thonburi. Wiroj found supporters in downtown and North of Bangkok, while Suchatvee was popular in South Bangkok and Thonburi. Both Wiroj and Suchatvee tied at the fourth position in East Bangkok.
Published : April 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022