Facebook most frequent tool used to deceive elderly: seminar

According to the data, 44 per cent of seniors have been deceived by Facebook posts, 31.25 per cent by Line chats and 5.25 per cent by Instagram posts, said Jaruwan, speaking at a recent online seminar organised by the Thailand Consumers Council (TCC) to alert the elderly and their families to the dangers of fraud on social media.

She did not elaborate on the number of seniors surveyed or the timeframe involved.

Jaruwan explained that the elderly tend to be deceived more on Facebook than other social media platforms because older people use the portal to keep abreast of current events, meet friends and shop.

The seminar also heard that complaints received last year by the Electronics Transactions Development Agency rose by 20 per cent to about 50,000.