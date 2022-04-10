Banned in Thailand, Songkran splashing parties flood into metaverse

The ONESIAM x Zepeto Metaverse Songkran Festival 2022 is a collaboration between property giant Siam Piwat and the Zepeto chat app.

Siam Piwat owns Siam Paragon, Siam Centre and Siam Discovery shopping malls while Zepeto is a 3D avatar chat app made by South Korea’s Naver Z Corp, the owner of Line.

Zepeto boasts around 300 million users, who create their own 3D avatars to socialise in a virtual world.

Siam Piwat said customers of its shopping malls could download Zepeto and create their 3D avatars to immerse themselves in the Songkran spirit via the ONESIAM x Zepeto metaverse.