Banned in Thailand, Songkran splashing parties flood into metaverse

Revellers can now choose an avatar and plunge into the full Thai New Year experience in the metaverse.
The ONESIAM x Zepeto Metaverse Songkran Festival 2022 is a collaboration between property giant Siam Piwat and the Zepeto chat app.
Siam Piwat owns Siam Paragon, Siam Centre and Siam Discovery shopping malls while Zepeto is a 3D avatar chat app made by South Korea’s Naver Z Corp, the owner of Line.
Zepeto boasts around 300 million users, who create their own 3D avatars to socialise in a virtual world.
Siam Piwat said customers of its shopping malls could download Zepeto and create their 3D avatars to immerse themselves in the Songkran spirit via the ONESIAM x Zepeto metaverse.
Users can play the role of a fashionista called ONESIAM, browsing the OneSiam shop for fashion items including traditional Thai costumes, sunglasses and water guns. Once they are dressed and armed, next stop is Beach Town for Songkran splashing with Zepeto users from around the world. Metaverse revellers can also meet avatars of popular entertainers in Thailand and enjoy Songkran beach parties from April 13 to 19.
Customers who visit Siam Paragon to download the ONESIAM SuperApp and Zepeto app will also be handed gift vouchers from leading stores in the mall. The ONESIAM SuperApp is an e-shopping platform showcasing items from all three shopping malls.
Published : April 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022