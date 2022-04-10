Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Banned in Thailand, Songkran splashing parties flood into metaverse

Although organised water fights have been banned again in Thailand, there is still one place where people around the world can get trigger-happy at Songkran.

Revellers can now choose an avatar and plunge into the full Thai New Year experience in the metaverse.

The ONESIAM x Zepeto Metaverse Songkran Festival 2022 is a collaboration between property giant Siam Piwat and the Zepeto chat app.

Siam Piwat owns Siam Paragon, Siam Centre and Siam Discovery shopping malls while Zepeto is a 3D avatar chat app made by South Korea’s Naver Z Corp, the owner of Line.

Zepeto boasts around 300 million users, who create their own 3D avatars to socialise in a virtual world.

Siam Piwat said customers of its shopping malls could download Zepeto and create their 3D avatars to immerse themselves in the Songkran spirit via the ONESIAM x Zepeto metaverse. Banned in Thailand, Songkran splashing parties flood into metaverse

Users can play the role of a fashionista called ONESIAM, browsing the OneSiam shop for fashion items including traditional Thai costumes, sunglasses and water guns. Once they are dressed and armed, next stop is Beach Town for Songkran splashing with Zepeto users from around the world. Metaverse revellers can also meet avatars of popular entertainers in Thailand and enjoy Songkran beach parties from April 13 to 19.

Banned in Thailand, Songkran splashing parties flood into metaverse Customers who visit Siam Paragon to download the ONESIAM SuperApp and Zepeto app will also be handed gift vouchers from leading stores in the mall. The ONESIAM SuperApp is an e-shopping platform showcasing items from all three shopping malls.

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Baht might test new resistance level of 34.40: market strategist

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.