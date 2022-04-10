Six candidates share their plans, policies, visions for Bangkok

Move Forward Party’s Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn said Bangkok is changing and will face new challenges, so the biggest thing is to not repeat old mistakes. He also said that no special concessions should be granted to capitalists and networks because they only create burdens for Bangkok residents.

“If I can diversify the budget allocated to Bangkok, then capitalists and networks will not gain any benefits. City residents will get the maximum welfare,” he said.

Sakoltee Phattiyakul, who is expected to get the blessings of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, said his aim is to ensure all Bangkokians are served equally. He also plans to apply the latest in technology to his administration and change people’s mindsets to generate revenue.

He said his policies take care of all generations – children, adults and the elderly – and will make Bangkok better than ever.

“We will have to allocate and diversify the budget for best results,” he said.