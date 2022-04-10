Six candidates share their plans, policies, visions for Bangkok

The event was held at Siam Paragon in downtown Bangkok.
Move Forward Party’s Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn said Bangkok is changing and will face new challenges, so the biggest thing is to not repeat old mistakes. He also said that no special concessions should be granted to capitalists and networks because they only create burdens for Bangkok residents.
“If I can diversify the budget allocated to Bangkok, then capitalists and networks will not gain any benefits. City residents will get the maximum welfare,” he said.
Sakoltee Phattiyakul, who is expected to get the blessings of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, said his aim is to ensure all Bangkokians are served equally. He also plans to apply the latest in technology to his administration and change people’s mindsets to generate revenue.
He said his policies take care of all generations – children, adults and the elderly – and will make Bangkok better than ever.
“We will have to allocate and diversify the budget for best results,” he said.
Former Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang pointed out that some problems in the city will take more than five to seven months to solve.
He said he would continue tackling those issues if elected, but if he loses, he hopes his successor would continue his work.
“Bangkok will be safe and offer people peace and a better quality of life,” he said.
Sita Dhivari from the Thai Sang Thai Party said Bangkokians should play a part in developing the city by creating equality and opportunities, as well as ensuring government officials serve them properly.
He added that he would make Bangkok a world street-food capital and amend more than 1,000 laws that obstruct the city’s growth.
“The aim is to bring both the old and new generations together despite their political differences. Also, the aim is to turn Thailand into a global digital hub and for Bangkok to become a unicorn city.”
Chadchart Sittipunt, who is the favourite so far, said turning Bangkok into a perfect city for each and every resident is not easy because everyone has a different demand.
However, he said, he hopes his policies covering safety, health, environment, education, management, travel and economy will help meet some demands.
“Good economy is a big issue. Bangkok should be able to stimulate the country’s economy to create a bright future for at least the next 10 years,” he said.
Democrat Party candidate Suchatvee Suwansawat said Bangkok should modernise further so everybody can access services digitally and tackle issues immediately.
“If I become Bangkok governor, I will tackle the Covid-19 crisis in the first month so the economy can start recovering. This way, tourists can return and medical staff can focus on patients suffering from other diseases. The budget can also be spent on other issues,” he said.
He added that updated knowledge and engineering are necessary to create changes.
Published : April 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022