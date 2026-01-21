Thai forces detain 14 Thais after escape from job scam in Cambodia

They were later taken to work in Bavet, Svay Rieng province.

Once they began work, if they failed to meet targets, their pay would be deducted, and they would be physically assaulted.

They therefore decided to flee on January 18 and travelled onwards to Poipet, Banteay Meanchey province, to find a way back to Thailand.

They paid 2,500 baht per person, hoping to return to Thailand, but were arrested.

The group then contacted a Thai man known as “Win” (surname unknown) in Poipet to arrange a route back to Thailand, for THB2,500 per person.

They were taken to Tuol Pongro, Malai district, Banteay Meanchey province, and told to walk along a natural route into Thailand.

They were then detected and arrested by Thai authorities as stated above.

No escort was found at the time of arrest.

After being taken into custody, the officers brought all 14 Thais for further questioning at Ranger Company 1206, and then handed them over to Khlong Nam Sai Police Station for legal proceedings.