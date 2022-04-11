PM2.5 surge in Bangkok will ease over Songkran holiday: PCD

Air quality will improve as traffic heads out of the city for Songkran family reunions upcountry, it explained.

Greater Bangkok recorded levels of dangerous PM2.5 particles at 50-92 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3) on Sunday at noon. The government-set safe limit is 50μg/m3.

The PCD advised people to wear face masks and avoid outdoor activities for an extended period – especially among small children and the elderly.

“Please avoid burning garbage or weeds outdoor during this period, and use vehicles only when necessary to not add to the air pollution problem,” the department added.

PM 2.5 readings in other regions were as follows:

• North: 41 to 95μg/m3

• Northeast: 49 to 123

• Central region and West: 58 to 100

• East: 50 to 74

• South: 10 to 18

The PM2.5 situation can be followed at Air4Thai.com and bangkokairquality.com or the PCD’s Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation Facebook page. Smartphone users can download the AirVisual (worldwide) and Air4Thai (Thailand) apps for real-time updates or the new Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) app called “เช็คฝุ่น”.