‘Eleven Finger’ among 7 held for lobbing ping-pong bombs

The arrests came after security camera footage showed two men on a motorbike hurling two ping pong bombs into the compound on Sunday evening. They fled the scene immediately.
The two bombs landed on the lawn in front of the security booth of the regiment. No one was injured from the small explosions.
Apart from Thanayuth, 20, the other suspects were his girlfriend Patima Fakthong, 20, Pornpoj Chaengkrachang, 49, and four teenagers whose names have not been released.
All suspects were charged with causing an explosion and carrying weapons without reasonable cause.
Thanayuth and Patima, who deny all charges, were under detention at Bang Sue Police Station as of press time. They have been denied bail due to flight risk.
The rapper has earned a name for himself as a vocal critic of the military-backed government and was arrested in 2020 at the peak of anti-government protests.
Published : April 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022