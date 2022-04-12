TAT promotes sports tourism to match global trends

“Many countries have also adjusted their sports tourism activities in line with the new normal,” he said.

He said several tourism operators have adjusted their sports tourism activities along the following aspects:

Applying technology to competitions: Metaverse events featuring virtual reality and augmented reality, hybrid events that combine live and virtual elements and live events with contactless experiences.

Focus on e-sports: Marketing experts have pointed out that e-sports, which is popular among millennials, will generate the highest revenue in sports tourism.

Close attention to individual sports: Activities in small groups, such as special trips to watch games and matches, will become popular.

He added that TAT is promoting a variety of sports tourism activities this year, such as golf getaways, “50 Shades of Blue” sailing event, extreme sports, a surfing festival and city runs.