Wed, April 27, 2022

TAT promotes sports tourism to match global trends

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is encouraging the business sector to organise sports-based tourism activities in a bid to keep up with global trends.

Apichai Chatchalermkit, TAT’s deputy governor, said on Tuesday that sports tourism is growing rapidly and many countries are promoting such events to attract tourists.

“Many countries have also adjusted their sports tourism activities in line with the new normal,” he said.

He said several tourism operators have adjusted their sports tourism activities along the following aspects:

Applying technology to competitions: Metaverse events featuring virtual reality and augmented reality, hybrid events that combine live and virtual elements and live events with contactless experiences.

Focus on e-sports: Marketing experts have pointed out that e-sports, which is popular among millennials, will generate the highest revenue in sports tourism.

Close attention to individual sports: Activities in small groups, such as special trips to watch games and matches, will become popular.

He added that TAT is promoting a variety of sports tourism activities this year, such as golf getaways, “50 Shades of Blue” sailing event, extreme sports, a surfing festival and city runs.

Apichai went on to say that TAT was also encouraging the business sector to organise sports tourism activities in line with the bio-circular-green (BCG) economy.

The BCG focus will help events become more environmentally friendly and sustainable, such as issuing e-tickets, avoiding equipment made from paper, managing waste and promoting public transport.

“Apart from making participants more environmentally friendly, this also generates revenue for communities and related industries, resulting in sustainable tourism development,” he added.

Published : April 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

