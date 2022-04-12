75% of Thais concerned about new Covid variants, survey finds

He said even though many people have already received their Covid jabs, the vaccine does not provide protection from the virus. Also, he said, sometimes antigen test kits also give fake negative results.

The doctor added that he expects the number of Covid-19 infections to rise as high as 100,000 cases daily after the Songkran break.

“Hence, every sector should make an effort to contain the virus and focus on reducing the number of deaths to no more than 200 to 250 people per day. They should also help the public health system to provide treatment to patients who develop severe symptoms,” he said.