75% of Thais concerned about new Covid variants, survey finds

Dr Suwanchai Wttanayingcharoenchai, the department’s director-general, said more than 75 per cent of the population is worried about the new variant because they are uncertain about its severity and contagiousness, as well as its impact on work and earnings.
The highly transmissible Omicron variant has split into two sub-lineages, BA.1 and BA.2, and more are being gradually uncovered.
He said even though many people have already received their Covid jabs, the vaccine does not provide protection from the virus. Also, he said, sometimes antigen test kits also give fake negative results.
The doctor added that he expects the number of Covid-19 infections to rise as high as 100,000 cases daily after the Songkran break.
“Hence, every sector should make an effort to contain the virus and focus on reducing the number of deaths to no more than 200 to 250 people per day. They should also help the public health system to provide treatment to patients who develop severe symptoms,” he said.
He also advised people to receive at least three jabs as well as strictly adhere to prevention measures including wearing two facemasks (cloth and surgical) and cleaning their homes or venues frequently.
Published : April 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
