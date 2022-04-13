How to stay safe during Songkran

Here, The Nation highlights the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration recommendations for safe ways to participate in events before and during the festival:
Before participation
• Receive at least two Covid-19 jabs before returning to hometowns or participating in events.
• Evaluate the risk of Covid-19 infection. Those at risk of infection should avoid participating in any event.
• Take a rapid antigen test not more than 72 hours before travelling or participating
• Event organisers must register their venues on the Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus website and strictly abide by measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.
During participation
• Only traditional activities are allowed, such as pouring water on Buddha statues or elders’ hands.
• Water splashing, powder smearing, foam parties, drinking or selling of alcohol are prohibited in event areas.
• Organisers must set up screening checkpoints and control the number of participants at events.
• Participants should wear face masks and maintain a social distance between others.
After participation
• Observe your symptoms for seven days. Those who have any should take a rapid antigen test.
• Avoid unnecessary gatherings
• Organisations should implement the work from home measure.
Meanwhile, there are a host of traditional activities that people can carry out during the festival:
Visit temples
Thais usually visit temples to pay their respects to Buddha images and seek good luck for the New Year on the first day of Songkran (April 13).
Well-known activities at temples include pouring scented water onto Buddha images, or so-called “Song Nam Phra”, and building sand stupas at temple grounds.
Pay respect to elders
Just like Christmas in the West and New Year in China, Songkran in Thailand is when families travel long distances to come together.
This is usually done on the second day of Songkran (April 14), and young people prepare rose and jasmine water and scented water to “wash” their parents’ hands in a ceremony called “Rot Nam Dam Hua”.
In return, parents give their children their blessings marked by jasmine garlands.
Published : April 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022