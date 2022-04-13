How to stay safe during Songkran

Before participation

• Receive at least two Covid-19 jabs before returning to hometowns or participating in events.

• Evaluate the risk of Covid-19 infection. Those at risk of infection should avoid participating in any event.

• Take a rapid antigen test not more than 72 hours before travelling or participating

• Event organisers must register their venues on the Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus website and strictly abide by measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

During participation

• Only traditional activities are allowed, such as pouring water on Buddha statues or elders’ hands.

• Water splashing, powder smearing, foam parties, drinking or selling of alcohol are prohibited in event areas.

• Organisers must set up screening checkpoints and control the number of participants at events.

• Participants should wear face masks and maintain a social distance between others.

After participation

• Observe your symptoms for seven days. Those who have any should take a rapid antigen test.

• Avoid unnecessary gatherings

• Organisations should implement the work from home measure.