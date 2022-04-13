Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Thailand committed to health-related Sustainable Development Goals: PM

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday told the International Strategic Dialogue on Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that Thailand has taken concrete action to achieve SDG 3.4 on “reducing by one third premature mortality from NCDs” and SDG 3.8 on “achieving universal health coverage” by 2030.

The event was co-hosted by the World Health Organisation, together with Ghana and Norway. The dialogue was held physically in Accra, Ghana, as well as virtually on Tuesday. Prayut gave his speech at 7.27pm (Thailand time), or 12.27 hours local time, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana on Tuesday.

“PM Prayut told the meeting that in 2021 Thailand successfully expanded its universal healthcare coverage [UHC] to cover 99.6 per cent of the population, which is the highest among Southeast Asian nations,” said Thanakorn.

Thailand committed to health-related Sustainable Development Goals: PM

In his speech, Prayut said: “The government has realised that tackling NCDs still remains one of Thailand’s key challenges, and therefore declared prevention and control of NCDs as its national agenda. All relevant stakeholders are encouraged to take part in developing national strategies and action plans on NCDs. Its progress reports must be submitted to the Cabinet for monitoring and review. This also helps mobilise resources to invest in health promotion as a part NCD prevention.”

Thailand committed to health-related Sustainable Development Goals: PM

Prayut also said the Covid-19 pandemic had posed limitations in and challenges to the delivery and provision of NCD-related services.

“I believe we need to integrate prevention and treatment of NCDs into the public health emergency plan at national, regional and global levels for better preparedness and response to future public health crises,” he advised.

“Furthermore, a comprehensive and inclusive UHC system contributes significantly to better management and greater access to health services including NCDs. Thailand stands ready to share our experiences and enhance collaboration with other countries in this area,” said Prayut.

“Thailand wishes to reaffirm our commitment to the Political Declaration of the 3rd High-Level Meeting of the UNGA on the Prevention and Control of NCDs as we continue to move towards the achievement of SDG 3.4 and other health-related goals for good health and well-being of our people,” he added.

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Energy Ministry exploring more ways to subsidise diesel price

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.