People head back to hometowns for Songkran celebration

This year the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has allowed interprovincial travel and some cultural activities during Songkran under the strict Covid Free Setting standard. Face-powder daubing and foam parties are not allowed anywhere during the festival.

To prevent Covid-19 from spreading further, the Public Health Ministry had advised travellers to avoid visiting crowded venues for at least a week before using public transport during Songkran, and to take an ATK test within 72 hours of travel.

At family get togethers, people have been advised to maintain the social distancing practice and avoid hugging or kissing family members, especially those in risk groups like elders, infants and those with chronic health problems.

After returning from Songkran holidays, travellers have been instructed to remain in home isolation to monitor their symptoms for 5-7 days, and take an ATK test before going back to work.