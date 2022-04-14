Wed, April 27, 2022

in-focus

Quiet Khaosan comes alive for Songkran

Thai and foreign tourists flocked to Khaosan Road in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district to celebrate Songkran on Wednesday evening.

Apart from participating in Songkran activities, many foreigners dropped in to pubs and bars in the area.

Quiet Khaosan comes alive for Songkran

The crowds at Khaosan Road began to disperse only at 11pm after pubs and bars began closing for the night one by one.

Quiet Khaosan comes alive for Songkran

Phra Nakhon district office director Wasan Boonmuenwai said officials warned tourists who splashed water that they could face a fine of up to 20,000 baht under the Communicable Disease Act BE 2558 (2015).

Quiet Khaosan comes alive for Songkran

According to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, water splashing, powder smearing and foam parties are prohibited in public areas this Songkran.

Quiet Khaosan comes alive for Songkran Quiet Khaosan comes alive for Songkran

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thailand records 14,887 Covid-19 cases and 125 deaths on Wednesday

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Thai seniors to get slightly higher allowance for next 6 months

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Thai Red Cross Society, Kasikorn X showcase digital artworks of HRH Princess Sirindhorn

Published : Apr 26, 2022

Published : April 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Energy Ministry exploring more ways to subsidise diesel price

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Suvarnabhumi denies prohibiting ambulance from entering airport

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Vaccine passports likely to replace Thailand Pass

Published : Apr 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.