Quiet Khaosan comes alive for Songkran

Apart from participating in Songkran activities, many foreigners dropped in to pubs and bars in the area.
The crowds at Khaosan Road began to disperse only at 11pm after pubs and bars began closing for the night one by one.
Phra Nakhon district office director Wasan Boonmuenwai said officials warned tourists who splashed water that they could face a fine of up to 20,000 baht under the Communicable Disease Act BE 2558 (2015).
According to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, water splashing, powder smearing and foam parties are prohibited in public areas this Songkran.
Published : April 14, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022
Published : Apr 27, 2022